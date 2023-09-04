Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,430 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 32.2% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $483,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hubbell by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,360,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,107,000 after buying an additional 121,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,361,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $328.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $204.05 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.17 and a 200-day moving average of $283.10.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.