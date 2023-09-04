Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,100 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,459,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,674,000 after acquiring an additional 96,870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 877.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 328,799 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 830,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Macerich Price Performance

MAC opened at $11.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.15.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -170.00%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.