Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 383.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 362.5% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BNL opened at $16.22 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNL

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.