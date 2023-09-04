Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

