Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,689 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 41.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 423,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

NYSE AYI opened at $164.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average of $167.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

