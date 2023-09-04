Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Financial Review

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Indonesia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.61 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.70 Indonesia Energy $4.10 million 8.63 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

