Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Okta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,590,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $111,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

