Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in OLO were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in OLO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in OLO by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in OLO by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OLO

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $279,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 637,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,911.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 37,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $279,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 637,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,911.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,706 shares of company stock valued at $440,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

