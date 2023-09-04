OmniAb (OABI) & Its Peers Financial Review

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is one of 479 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare OmniAb to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33% OmniAb Competitors -8,210.53% -198.94% -31.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OmniAb and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $66.12 million -$22.33 million -25.35 OmniAb Competitors $228.39 million $6.70 million 25.39

Volatility & Risk

OmniAb’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

OmniAb has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb’s peers have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OmniAb and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 OmniAb Competitors 809 2466 8435 91 2.66

OmniAb presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.53%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 79.49%. Given OmniAb’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OmniAb has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

OmniAb peers beat OmniAb on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

