Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,574,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $80.21 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

