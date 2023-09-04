Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 24,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

