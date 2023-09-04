Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $14,447.22 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,895.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00247491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.00748394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00552285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00059436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00118095 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,557,303 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

