Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,863,000 after buying an additional 443,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $149.56 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

