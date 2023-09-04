Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,948 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

PPL Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PPL opened at $24.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.