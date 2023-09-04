Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385,748 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 25,465.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,390,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,251,000 after purchasing an additional 645,598 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.42.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $94.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $122.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.