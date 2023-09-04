Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 21st

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,001,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 368.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

