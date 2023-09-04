Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.37) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.50) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.79).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 856.60 ($10.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,138.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 838.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 840.25. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 749.40 ($9.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 5,500.00%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

