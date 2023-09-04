Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,945,000 after purchasing an additional 365,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Pentair by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,386,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,291,000 after buying an additional 367,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

