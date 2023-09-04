Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.63. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 48.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $287,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

