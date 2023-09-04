Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Phreesia Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $30.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.63. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $40.00.
Insider Transactions at Phreesia
In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Phreesia
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.
View Our Latest Analysis on Phreesia
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phreesia
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.