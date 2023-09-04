Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $686,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,768.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,996.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,176,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,416 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinterest by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 107,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,523 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $277,473.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 327,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,399.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 894,482 shares of company stock worth $23,537,824 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

