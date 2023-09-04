Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) vs. Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) Critical Survey

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) and Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portillo’s and Autogrill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $587.10 million 1.71 $10.85 million $0.23 79.39 Autogrill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Autogrill.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80 Autogrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Portillo’s and Autogrill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 35.82%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Autogrill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autogrill shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Autogrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 1.88% 3.35% 1.17% Autogrill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Portillo’s beats Autogrill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company operates through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets. It manages a portfolio of approximately 300 brands directly or under license. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy. Autogrill S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Dufry AG.

