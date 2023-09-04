Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (PZAKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.4338 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Up 14.4 %
PZAKY stock opened at C$8.00 on Monday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12 month low of C$2.91 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.00.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.