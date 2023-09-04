Premia Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $1,739.61 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

