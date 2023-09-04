Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $78.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.57%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.