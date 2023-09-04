ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,213 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $59,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 368.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 243,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Littelfuse by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $267.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

