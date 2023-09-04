ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 45,890 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,890 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.86 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

