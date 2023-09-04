ProShare Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $144.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $176.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

