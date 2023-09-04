ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $161.95 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.47 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

