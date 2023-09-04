Prudential PLC Acquires 2,865 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 370.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

