Prudential PLC Buys 2,217 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Workday by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 425,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,974,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,026,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $248.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.71.

Get Our Latest Report on WDAY

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,403 shares of company stock worth $35,952,147. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.