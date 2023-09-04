Prudential PLC Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total transaction of $323,615.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,858,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total transaction of $323,615.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,858,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,270 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,731. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $420.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.57.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

