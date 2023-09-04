Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,179 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.62%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

