Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $235,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

