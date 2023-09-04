Prudential PLC Purchases 20,760 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWA. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $22.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

