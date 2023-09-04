Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after buying an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,433,000 after buying an additional 1,079,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DHI opened at $120.18 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

