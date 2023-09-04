Prudential PLC Sells 1,179 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 79.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $161.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.18 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

