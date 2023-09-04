Prudential PLC Sells 2,498 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Atmos Energy Stock Performance
NYSE ATO opened at $115.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.95.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.
About Atmos Energy
Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.
