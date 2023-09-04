QUASA Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $137,110.45 and $3,051.20 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,895.18 or 1.00063975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00116381 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,299.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

