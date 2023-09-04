Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $216,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth $38,099,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,637,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

