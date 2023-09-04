Raymond James Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $440.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

