Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) in the last few weeks:

  • 8/31/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.
  • 8/29/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
  • 8/29/2023 – 3M had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/17/2023 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/26/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00.
  • 7/26/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $96.00.
  • 7/26/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $111.00.
  • 7/25/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $115.00.
  • 7/20/2023 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 7/14/2023 – 3M had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/12/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 7/11/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/10/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00.
  • 7/10/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $93.00.
  • 7/10/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $106.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

