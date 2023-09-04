Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 3M (MMM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) in the last few weeks:

8/31/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

8/29/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

8/29/2023 – 3M had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00.

7/26/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $96.00.

7/26/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $111.00.

7/25/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $115.00.

7/20/2023 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2023 – 3M had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/11/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00.

7/10/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $93.00.

7/10/2023 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $106.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.