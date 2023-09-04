Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.
Resolute Mining Trading Up 7.0 %
Shares of Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 19.80 ($0.25) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.06. The company has a market cap of £421.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.37).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Mining
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Trading Halts Explained
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.