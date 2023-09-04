Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Resolute Mining Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 19.80 ($0.25) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.06. The company has a market cap of £421.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 9.16 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.37).

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

