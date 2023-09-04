Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 186,183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,845,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $960,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,400,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $960,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,400,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,967,263.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,699. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC opened at $18.16 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

