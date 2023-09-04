Reviewing Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) and Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $6.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Credicorp pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credicorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Credicorp and Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 23.35% 15.90% 1.98% Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $21.06 billion 0.54 $1.20 billion $15.38 9.29 Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A $6.04 0.66

This table compares Credicorp and Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Credicorp and Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi 2 0 0 0 1.00

Credicorp presently has a consensus target price of $153.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Credicorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Credicorp beats Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds. Its Microfinance segment provides management of loans, deposits, and checking accounts for small and microenterprises. The Investment Banking and Equity Management segment is involved in the provision of brokerage and investment management services for corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; structuring and placement of issues in the primary market; implementation and negotiation of transactions in the secondary market; and structuring of securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities. The company also provides forfeiting, leasing, forwards, futures, salary payments, investment accounts, cheques, safety boxes, tax collections, bill payment, and payment order services, as well as insurance products. In addition, it offers foreign trade transactions, cash management, factoring, credit cards, investment products, leasing, and other banking products to its corporate, commercial, and retail customers. Further, the company provides small business banking services, including overdraft accounts, POS machines, credit cards, cheque books, TL and foreign currency deposits, Internet banking and call-center, debit card, and bill payment to enterprises in retail and service sectors. Additionally, it offers capital market transactions; issues capital market tools; purchases and sells marketable securities; and provides investment consultancy and portfolio management services, as well as invests in marketable debt and equity securities, and gold and other precious metals. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Istanbul, Turkey. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi is a subsidiary of Ministry of Treasury and Finance.

