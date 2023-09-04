Reviewing Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viavi Solutions and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 4 1 0 2.20 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Ebang International.

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Ebang International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.11 billion 2.10 $25.50 million $0.11 95.46 Ebang International $32.33 million 1.18 -$43.89 million N/A N/A

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 2.31% 10.92% 3.99% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Ebang International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. Its solutions include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and test and measurement instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

