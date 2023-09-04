Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,368.98

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $18,368.98 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,922.27 or 1.00019161 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00140084 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $18,852.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

