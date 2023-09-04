Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after buying an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth about $58,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Bank of America decreased their target price on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robert Half

Robert Half Trading Up 1.4 %

Robert Half stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.