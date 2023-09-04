Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

ROST stock opened at $121.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

