Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 378.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,671 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Safehold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Safehold by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Safehold Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SAFE opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.32. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a current ratio of 39.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.11%.

Insider Transactions at Safehold

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 65,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

