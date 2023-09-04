Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SEE opened at $37.29 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

